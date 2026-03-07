Every Sub Counts: Jersey Mike’s Is Helping Send Tennessee’s Special Olympics Athletes to the USA Games

Throughout the month of March, 68 Jersey Mike’s locations across Tennessee are teaming up with Special Olympics to support Team Tennessee athletes on their journey to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Customers can round up their purchase or make a donation when placing their order, helping nearly 120 athletes and delegation members represent Tennessee on the national stage.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will take place June 20–26 in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with the University of Minnesota serving as the primary host venue. Nearly 3,000 athletes from across the country will compete in 16 sports, including athletics, basketball, flag football, and swimming, while pickleball will make its official USA Games debut.

The campaign culminates on Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 25, when participating locations will donate 100 percent of the day’s sales—not just profits—to Special Olympics and the USA Games. Every purchase made that day, whether in-store, online, or through the app, directly supports athletes and helps make the USA Games possible.

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $143 million for local charities since its launch in 2011, including a record-breaking $30 million nationwide in 2025. For just the second time in the campaign’s 16-year history, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are united behind a single cause: supporting Special Olympics athletes and advancing inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Funds raised in Tennessee will directly support Team Tennessee athletes as they prepare to compete, ensuring they have access to training, travel, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent their state at the USA Games.

