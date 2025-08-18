Everclear to Perform at The Caverns

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, is coming to Pelham on Friday, October 3 at The Caverns on the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Local H and Sponge. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now for the 40-date fall headlining tour – visit https://www.everclearmusic.com/tour for more info.

Sparkle and Fade, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” making Everclear a household name and catapulting the band into the masses. The acclaimed collection – also featuring the singles “Heroin Girl” and “Heartspark Dollarsign” – has been hailed as “a must have for any fan of pop-punk” (Punknews) and “a tough, melodic set of gnarled post-punk hard rock” (AllMusic), with The Rolling Stone Album Guide declaring, “Sparkle and Fade was everything a radio-ready rock record should be: explosive, soul-searching, belligerent.”

“Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear,” shares Alexakis. “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new. We’re excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow ‘90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 GRAMMY nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after and released Sparkle and Fade.

To celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. Adding to the celebrations that year, Everclear released a commemorative anniversary video “Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield – PRESS HERE to watch. In 2023, Everclear released their first official live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, showcasing the band’s acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection, available via Sunset Blvd Records, features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour, showcasing the hits and hidden treasures from throughout the band’s extraordinary catalog as well as two new bonus studio tracks: “Sing Away,” a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single “Year Of The Tiger.” Continuing to celebrate their acclaimed decades-long career and provide the band’s dedicated fanbase with long-awaited content, Everclear released their platinum-selling album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One on vinyl for the first time ever in 2024 via Intervention Records.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email