Everclear Announces Fall Tour With Stop in Nashville

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, announced a fall headlining tour featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders.

The 26-date tour will launch September 6th and stop in Nashville at Sky Deck at Fifth and Broadway on September 21st.

Spotify presale will begin Tuesday, May 16th with the Bandsintown presale commencing Wednesday, May 17th and local presales on Thursday, May 18th, all at 10am local time.The public on sale starts Friday, May 19th at 10am local time. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details.

Everclear consists of Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums).