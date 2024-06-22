2024 Events at the Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway has an array of events coming up this year. Here is a list of upcoming events to check out. The Superspeedway is located at 4847 McCrary Rd F, Lebanon, TN 37090.
1Rackley Roofing 200
Friday, June 28, 7 pm – 9 p
The Rackley Roofing 200 returns to Music City June 28, 2024. Below is the schedule for the event. Appearances for the day include Ty Dillon, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy, and Brennan Poole. Chris Chapman will perform in the fan zone. The evening will end with fireworks.
|2:00p – 7:00p
|Fan Zone Open
|2:00p
|Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
|3:00p
|Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge, Turn 4 Infield Experience and Turn 4 Lookout Open
|3:30p – 3:50p
|NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Practice
|4:00p – 5:00p
|NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Qualifying
|5:00p – 7:00p
|NCS Haulers
|6:30p
|NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Driver Introductions
|7:00p
|NCTS Rackley Roofing 200
|POST RACE
|Fireworks
|POST RACE
|Track Walk (Infield)
Find ticket options here.
2Tennessee Lottery 250
Saturday, June 29, 10 am – 7 pm
The NASCAR XFINITY Series Tennessee Lottery 250 returns to Nashville Superspeedway June 29, 2024. Find fun in the fan zone, there’s even a cornhole tournament.
|10:00a – 4:00p
|Fan Zone Open
|10:00a
|Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
|11:00a
|Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge, Turn 4 Infield Experience Open & Turn 4 Lookout
|11:00a – 11:20a
|NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice
|11:30a – 12:30p
|NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 Qualifying
|1:05p – 1:50p
|NCS Ally 400 Practice
|1:50p – 3:00p
|NCS Ally 400 Qualifying
|3:30p
|NXS Driver Introductions
|4:00p
|Tennessee Lottery 250 Green Flag
Find ticket options here.
3Ally 400
Sunday, June 30, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm
NASCAR takes on Music City once again for the Ally 400. Enjoy the fan zone, live entertainment, and more. Join Kyle Petty Sunday morning, June 30th, at the EchoPark Automotive display in the Fan Zone for a meet-&-greet with free coffee, autographs, Q&A session & a grand prize raffle for a pace car ride & upgraded VIP tickets, the event starts at 9:30 am. Tim Dugger will perform at the pre-race at 12:30. Also, find appearances from Harrison Burton, Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, Carson Homevar, Josef Newgarden, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, AJ Allendinger, and Kyle Larson.
|9:00a – 2:30p
|Fan Zone Open
|10:00a
|Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
|11:00a
|Pre-Race Track Access, Turn 4 Infield Experience, Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge & Turn 4 Lookout Open
|11:30a
|NCS Garages Open
|12:30p
|Pre-Race Concert
|1:00p
|NCS Grid Access
|2:00p
|NCS Ally 400 Driver Introductions
|2:30p
|Ally 400 Green Flag
Find ticket options here.
4Nascar Racing Experience
Monday, July 1
DRIVE a NASCAR race car by yourself on the Nashville Superspeedway- a 1.33 mile oval track with 14 degrees banking in the turns. Following drivers meeting with training and instruction, you’ll drive a NASCAR race car for timed racing sessions.
Find ticket options here.
5Sports Car Club of America
Wednesday, July 17, 2 pm – 9 pm
The 1.33-mile D-shaped oval features 14 degrees of banking, and an 11 turn road course variation that increases the total length to 1.8 miles which is the course that will be used for Track Night in America.
Find ticket options here.
6Importalliance
Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21, 5 pm – 11 pm
Friday Night and Saturday Night the speedway will be electric and will feature the ImportAlliance Drifting session, roll racing, drag racing, burnouts DJs, and more programming around motorsport and fun.
Find ticket options here.
7Triple Crown of Rodding
Friday, September 6-Saturday, September 7, 7 am – 5 pm
Celebrate hot rods, custom classics, and muscle cars.
Find tickets options here.
8Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Friday, September 13- Sunday, September 15
Experience the thrills of IndyCar at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix September 13-15 at Nashville Superspeedway with Friday night activities kicking off the party in Downtown Nashville.
Find tickets options here.
9NASA Mid South Region
Friday, September 20-Saturday, September 22
Come spend your weekend with your new NASA family at NASAville Superspeedway. Competition School, Instructor Clinic, HPDE, Time Trial, & Wheel to Wheel racing all in one event.
Find ticket options here.
10Slush Motorsports Festival
Saturday, September 28, 6 am – 11 pm
Slush Motorsports is back hosting our annual event at Nashville Superspeedway on September 28! The day will feature our Massive Car Show, Drifitng, Hot Laps, Drag Racing, Roll Racing, Burnouts and 2-Step Competition.
Find tickets options here.
11C10 Nationals
Friday, October 4-Saturday, October 5, 8 am – 6 pm
The truck event is presented by Chevrolet. Watch the drag racing, truck show, and more.
Find ticket options here.
12Rusty Wallace Racing Experience
Saturday, October 26-Sunday, October 27
Try driving a race car at the Nashville Super Speedway. You can select from 3 laps to 50 laps.
Find ticket options here.
13TN SCCA
Saturday, November 16-Sunday, November 17
Want to hit the track on a weekend? Every stop on this year’s Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty will feature a Track Event that mirrors Track Night events but takes place over the course of a weekend and will generally feature four on-track sessions rather than Track Night’s three.
Find ticket options here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!