2024 Events at the Nashville Superspeedway

Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville Superspeedway has an array of events coming up this year. Here is a list of upcoming events to check out. The Superspeedway is located at 4847 McCrary Rd F, Lebanon, TN 37090.

1Rackley Roofing 200

Friday, June 28, 7 pm – 9 p

The Rackley Roofing 200 returns to Music City June 28, 2024. Below is the schedule for the event. Appearances for the day include Ty Dillon, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy, and Brennan Poole. Chris Chapman will perform in the fan zone. The evening will end with fireworks.

2:00p – 7:00p Fan Zone Open
2:00p Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
3:00p Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge, Turn 4 Infield Experience and Turn 4 Lookout Open
3:30p – 3:50p NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Practice
4:00p – 5:00p NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Qualifying
5:00p – 7:00p NCS Haulers
6:30p NCTS Rackley Roofing 200 Driver Introductions
7:00p NCTS Rackley Roofing 200
POST RACE Fireworks
POST RACE Track Walk (Infield)

 

Find ticket options here. 

2Tennessee Lottery 250

Saturday, June 29, 10 am – 7 pm

The NASCAR XFINITY Series Tennessee Lottery 250 returns to Nashville Superspeedway June 29, 2024. Find fun in the fan zone, there’s even a cornhole tournament.

10:00a – 4:00p Fan Zone Open
10:00a Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
11:00a Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge, Turn 4 Infield Experience Open & Turn 4 Lookout
11:00a – 11:20a NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice
11:30a – 12:30p NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 Qualifying
1:05p – 1:50p NCS Ally 400 Practice
1:50p – 3:00p NCS Ally 400 Qualifying
3:30p NXS Driver Introductions
4:00p Tennessee Lottery 250 Green Flag

 

Find ticket options here. 

3Ally 400

Sunday, June 30, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm

NASCAR takes on Music City once again for the Ally 400. Enjoy the fan zone, live entertainment, and more. Join Kyle Petty Sunday morning, June 30th, at the EchoPark Automotive display in the Fan Zone for a meet-&-greet with free coffee, autographs, Q&A session & a grand prize raffle for a pace car ride & upgraded VIP tickets, the event starts at 9:30 am. Tim Dugger will perform at the pre-race at 12:30. Also, find appearances from Harrison Burton, Kenny Wallace, John Roberts, Carson Homevar, Josef Newgarden, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, AJ Allendinger, and Kyle Larson.

9:00a – 2:30p Fan Zone Open
10:00a Pit Road Premium, Pit Road Suites & Pit Road Club Open
11:00a Pre-Race Track Access, Turn 4 Infield Experience, Grandstands, Suites, Green Room Lounge & Turn 4 Lookout Open
11:30a NCS Garages Open
12:30p Pre-Race Concert
1:00p NCS Grid Access
2:00p NCS Ally 400 Driver Introductions
2:30p Ally 400 Green Flag

 

Find ticket options here. 

4Nascar Racing Experience

Monday, July 1

DRIVE a NASCAR race car by yourself on the Nashville Superspeedway- a 1.33 mile oval track with 14 degrees banking in the turns. Following drivers meeting with training and instruction, you’ll drive a NASCAR race car for timed racing sessions.

Find ticket options here. 

5Sports Car Club of America

Wednesday, July 17, 2 pm – 9 pm

The 1.33-mile D-shaped oval features 14 degrees of banking, and an 11 turn road course variation that increases the total length to 1.8 miles which is the course that will be used for Track Night in America.

Find ticket options here. 

6Importalliance

Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21, 5 pm – 11 pm

Friday Night and Saturday Night the speedway will be electric and will feature the ImportAlliance Drifting session, roll racing, drag racing, burnouts DJs, and more programming around motorsport and fun.

Find ticket options here. 

7Triple Crown of Rodding

Friday, September 6-Saturday, September 7, 7 am – 5 pm

Celebrate hot rods, custom classics, and muscle cars.

Find tickets options here. 

8Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Friday, September 13- Sunday, September 15

Experience the thrills of IndyCar at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix September 13-15 at Nashville Superspeedway with Friday night activities kicking off the party in Downtown Nashville.

Find tickets options here. 

9NASA Mid South Region

Friday, September 20-Saturday, September 22

Come spend your weekend with your new NASA family at NASAville Superspeedway.  Competition School, Instructor Clinic, HPDE, Time Trial, & Wheel to Wheel racing all in one event.

Find ticket options here. 

10Slush Motorsports Festival

Saturday, September 28, 6 am – 11 pm

Slush Motorsports is back hosting our annual event at Nashville Superspeedway on September 28!  The day will feature our Massive Car Show, Drifitng, Hot Laps, Drag Racing, Roll Racing, Burnouts and 2-Step Competition.

Find tickets options here. 

11C10 Nationals

Friday, October 4-Saturday, October 5, 8 am – 6 pm

The truck event is presented by Chevrolet. Watch the drag racing, truck show, and more.

Find ticket options here. 

12Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Saturday, October 26-Sunday, October 27

Try driving a race car at the Nashville Super Speedway. You can select from 3 laps to 50 laps.

Find ticket options here. 

13TN SCCA

Saturday, November 16-Sunday, November 17

Want to hit the track on a weekend? Every stop on this year’s Tire Rack SCCA Time Trials National Tour Powered by Hagerty will feature a Track Event that mirrors Track Night events but takes place over the course of a weekend and will generally feature four on-track sessions rather than Track Night’s three.

Find ticket options here. 

