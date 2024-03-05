2024 Events at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)

From musicals to dance to family-friendly events, TPAC has a great lineup of shows this year. Here is a list of upcoming events at TPAC.
The performing arts center is located at 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
1Mrs. Krishnan’s Party
March 6-9, 2024, 7:30 pm, 8 pm, and 2 pm
People just can’t get enough of this smart, funny show. Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan’s convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and Mrs Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life. Watch as the actors juggle cooking, music, audiences and heart-felt drama in an acting tour de force where no two nights are the same.
Find tickets here.
2The Redeemer
March 9, 2024, 7 pm
Celebrate Easter by experiencing this profoundly spiritual and stirring show centered around the life and redemptive mission of The Redeemer Jesus Christ. Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker, narrator & tenor Dallyn Vail Bayles, soprano Lisa Zimmerman, and bass Preston Yates join the Nashville Community Choir & Orchestra to present this inspiring multimedia musical.
Find tickets here.
3Cashville Blues Festival
March 8, 2024, 8 pm
The Blues Is Alright Tour comes to Andrew Jackson Hall with the 8th Annual Cashville Blues Festival! The Blues is musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check.
Find tickets here.
4Beetlejuice
March 12-17, 2024, 7:30 pm, 8 pm 1 pm, 6:30 pm
He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Nashville. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
Find tickets here.
5Hasan Minhaj
March 21, 2024, 7:30 pm
Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian known for his breakout special HOMECOMING KING (NETFLIX) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show PATRIOT ACT WITH HASAN MINHAJ (NETFLIX) which won a Peabody.
Find tickets here.
6Charlie Berens
March 22, 8 pm
CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.
Find tickets here.
7Paw Patrol Live
March 22-24, 2024, multiple showings
X barks the spot in PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”! It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern.
Find tickets here.