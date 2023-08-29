Evan McKendry Named International League Pitcher of the Week

NASHVILLE – Minor League Baseball announced today that Evan McKendry has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for August 21-27. McKendry is the second Sounds player this season and first pitcher since Ethan Small in June 2022 to win the league’s weekly honor.

In honor of McKendry’s achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Evan’s choosing.

McKendry was stellar in his only start of the week on August 23 at Gwinnett. After giving up a leadoff knock, he held the Stripers hitless over the next six one-run innings. McKendry struck out six with two walks on 88 pitches and 58 strikes. He became the first Nashville starter to go 6.0 innings and finish with only one hit allowed since Small did so on April 16, 2022, at Gwinnett.

The weekly honor is the third weekly award of McKendry’s career, with all coming this season. While pitching for the Durham Bulls, he was named IL Pitcher of the Week twice, for the weeks May 9-14 and May 29-June 4. He was also named IL Pitcher of the Month for May 2023 after going 3-0 with a 0.31 ERA (29.1 IP/1 ER), 26 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP.

McKendry is scheduled to face his former team in tomorrow night’s series opener at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with the first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. CDT. After another six-game series on the road, the Sounds will return to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, September 5 to begin a homestand against the Memphis Redbirds.

Source: Nashville Sounds

