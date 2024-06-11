Espinal, Thompson Named All-Region

June 11, 2024 – Vanderbilt’s dynamic duo, Alan Espinal and JD Thompson, have been honored with selections to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team, as announced on Tuesday.

Espinal, the senior standout behind the plate, and Thompson, the sophomore sensation on the mound, have bolstered Vanderbilt’s storied legacy under head coach Tim Corbin, pushing the program’s tally to an impressive 47 all-region honorees.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email