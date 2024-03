March 1, 2024 – A #TNMostWanted Alert has been issued for 41-year-old William Henry Rutherford, wanted by the Sumner Co Sheriff’s Office and TBI for Escape.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Rutherford is 5’7″, weighs 145 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Rutherford, or know where he may be, please contact SCSO at 615-451-3838. Or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Source: TBI

