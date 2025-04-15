Ernesto Martinez Jr. Named International League Player of the Week

NASHVILLE (April 14, 2025) – Minor League Baseball announced today that Ernesto Martinez Jr. has been named International League Player of the Week for April 8-13 after hitting .529 (9-for-17) with two home runs, eight RBI, and an OPS of 1.501 in five games played against the Memphis Redbirds.

In honor of Martinez Jr.’s achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Ernesto’s choosing.

Martinez Jr. led the International League in AVG, was tied for first in RBI, led in OBP (.619), SLG (.882), and OPS. His nine hits were tied for the fourth-most in the league and his 15 total bases ranked third. He was one of 14 different International League players to have two home runs for the week. Along with leading the league in AVG, OBP, SLG, and OPS, he also finished the week with the third-best AVG and OBP in Triple-A while finishing the week fourth in SLG and OPS and was tied for sixth in RBI. Among all qualified full-season minor leaguers, his .529 AVG was tied for ninth best overall.

This is the third weekly league honor for Martinez Jr. who was a two-time Southern League Player of the Week for Double-A Biloxi in 2024. It’s the 64th time a Nashville player has won Player of the Week honors all-time and the second of the 2025 season. RHP Jacob Misiorowski was named International League Pitcher of the Week after opening weekend. Martinez Jr. is the first Nashville player to win IL Player of the Week honors since Isaac Collins earned it from April 23-28, 2024.

Martinez Jr. was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as a non-drafted free agent on May 20, 2017, and is in his ninth professional season.

The Sounds begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, April 15th, and will return to First Horizon Park for a series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email