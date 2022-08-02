Ernest Tubb Record Shop Building Has Sold for Over $18 Million, Tubb’s Grandson Among Buyers

The historic Ernest Tubb Record Shop in downtown Nashville has sold for over $18 million, according to the Nashville Post.

Nashville Post reports the building sold to developer Brad Bars, Dale Tubb (Ernest Tubb’s grandson), and Ilya Toshinskiy, a local musician. The trio paid $18.3 million for the building.

Longtime Opry member, Ernest Tubb first opened Ernest Tubb Record Shop back in 1947 in Nashville. The iconic shop is located at 417 Broadway and announced it would close earlier this year.

No word yet on if the building will continue as a record shop or a new business.