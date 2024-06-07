Ernest & Friends Raised Over $1 Million for Second Harvest

Top selling singer-songwriter ERNEST took the stage at the Ryman Auditorium last night joined by friends HARDY, Jamey Johnson, Darius Rucker, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chase Rice, Lukas Nelson, and more for a special night of music, laughter, and community at the 2024 Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert presented by Nissan.

The show was held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium (6/4) and included special performances and a writers’ round from top Nashville talent, raising funds to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and their efforts to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions in the community. Proceeds from the sold-out show supported a donation of more than 1.4 million meals to Second Harvest.

After a decade of being run by mentor and friend Craig Wiseman, this year’s event marked the first official year Nashville-native and long-time supporter of Second Harvest ERNEST took over as host, who opened the night with a heartfelt message of thanks to Craig for seeing something in him early on, before officially introducing the songwriters’ round and later that evening taking the stage to headline an hour-plus long solo set.

The ACM nominated artist / songwriter’s set included hits “Flower Shops,” “Why Dallas” alongside guest Lukas Nelson, as well as “Ain’t As Easy” and “Kiss of Death” off his recently-released album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE. Produced by Joey Moi, the project brings to life the musical vision of one the modern era’s most impactful country hitmakers.

In addition to the release of his latest album, NASHVILLE TENNESEE, ERNEST topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a songwriter for the current hit, “I Had Some Help,” by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen. With over a billion global on-demand streams as a solo artist, ERNEST proves to be more than just a game changing behind-the-scenes force who’s helped define a generation, but also a maverick that “creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar). NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE is the follow up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), which featured the 2X Platinum title-track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)” and gave fans a glimpse of ERNEST’s edgy artistic stylings.

