Enter to Win a Chance to Meet Country Star Lauren Alaina

This month marks one year since Lauren Alaina joined the Opry family.

The Opry is celebrating by offering one lucky fan tickets to see her at the Opry and you will also meet Lauren, receive an autographed poster, an exclusive copy of her book, and more.

One contest winner will get:

Two (2) Tickets to see Lauren Alaina on the Grand Ole Opry*

Two (2) Backstage meet & greet passes

Two (2) Daytime Backstage Tour tickets

One (1) Autographed Lauren Alaina Induction Hatch Show Print

One (1) Autographed copy of Lauren’s book Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You To Be *The winner will get to choose from a selection of show dates



Submit your information here for a chance to win. The sweepstakes ends March 1, 2023 at 12:00am.