Enjoying the Best Savory Pies

Have you sworn off sweets for your New Year’s Resolution but want to still enjoy some exciting and yummy food? Well, you are in luck! You can get a handmade, savory pie from Pape C Pies! They have plenty of delicious, savory pies for you to enjoy for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

What is a Savory Pie?

Savory pies are a great option to enjoy as a meal. You can choose to eat it on its own or serve it with a couple of sides.

There are many different kinds of savory pies. A favorite at Papa C Pies is the Chicken Pot Pie. The chicken pot pie has delicious vegetables, chicken, and a light, flaky crust, covering all the food groups you need in an exquisite meal.

How to Enjoy a Savory Pie

Savory pies can be enjoyed any time of day. You can eat them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even for an appetizing snack.

Depending on what kind of savory pie you’re eating, there are different ways they can be served to enjoy them to the fullest.

Quiche

Quiches are a delicious option, especially for breakfast. Papa C Pies has a great variety of quiches to choose from veggie, spinach and bacon, roasted red pepper, and sausage. While a quiche already has all the essentials for a well-rounded breakfast, you can add a side of fresh fruit or yogurt and granola to really create a fully satisfying meal.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie is a great meal for lunch or dinner. While it is a great meal on its own, you can always try it with a couple of sides. Opt for a side salad to get some more veggies in with your meal, or you can also try it with some homemade mashed potatoes, which no one can resist with a little butter on top.

Cranberry sauce can be a great addition to your chicken pot pie as a fun and appealing topping. The sweetness in the sauce can work well with the salty, savory flavors in the pie. Try making your own or picking one up at the store.

Shepherd’s Pie

Papa C Pies has a delicious shepherd’s pie filled with ground beef, fresh vegetables, and garlic parmesan mashed potatoes. Enjoy it for a snack on its own or make a meal out of it. Serve the pie with roasted vegetables like brussels sprouts, cauliflower, or asparagus.

Papa C Pies

Pick up a delectable savory pie from Papa C Pies today! You can take one home and pop it in the freezer for another night or put it in the oven when you get home for an enjoyable, easy dinner. Eat them on their own or fix up some of the tasty sideshows recommended here. Place your order on their website today!

