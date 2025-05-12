Enjoy an Unforgettable Night at The Spring Party Hosted by Oaklands Mansion

The community is invited to Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) on Saturday evening, May 24, 2025, at 6:30 PM for the Spring Party.

Dinner will be served in the mansion and on the grounds by The Alley on Main. Guests will enjoy a full bar. Summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery.

The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual, and the drinks will be cold!

The local band, Quarterlife, will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz.

Your ticket purchase, or sponsorship, helps support preservation and education. Sponsorship starts at $300.00 and includes event tickets. Of your $125.00 per person ticket purchase, $60.00 is a tax-deductible donation to Oaklands Association, Inc., the 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational organization that owns and operates Oaklands Mansion.

