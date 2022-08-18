Thursday, August 18, 2022
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs

Jennifer Haley
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!

Come out for Groovin’ In The Boro for food, drinks, and live music! Award-winning singer/songwriters Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker will come together for a special evening of songs and stories at HOP SPRINGS. These original Women in the Round will perform “Bluebird Cafe Style” to support The Journey Home.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $75 and include a barbecue dinner from the Firey Pig, a cash bar, and a silent auction featuring artisan items and experiences starting at 6:30 p.m.

To find out more about sponsorship information, special seating, VIP tickets, and reception, contact Lis Couser at [email protected] or 865.278.8757. Click HERE for tickets.

 

For more events like Groovin’ In The Boro visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-living/

Previous articleAfter a Two Year Hiatus, Opryland to Bring Back ICE Attraction This Holiday Season
