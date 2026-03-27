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Home Eat & Drink Enjoy a New Cowgirl Dinner at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Enjoy a New Cowgirl Dinner at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

By
Donna Vissman
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photo courtesy of Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa is serving up a brand-new Cowgirl Dinner, a limited-time bundle designed for guests seeking to graze a dining experience on Broadway. Priced at $35, the offering includes an appetizer of choice, the Armadillo tequila flight, and dessert.

Cowgirl Dinner was designed with social dining in mind; whether it’s a bachelorette party, a girls’ night out, or a group of friends looking to sip tequila and snack on some of Casa Rosa’s favorite menu items.

Appetizer selections include chips & salsa, sweet corn fritters, chori queso, esquites, and ceviche. The Armadillo Tequila Flight offers a guided tasting experience, with upgrade options available for those looking to explore elevated tequilas. To sweeten the deal, guests will get to choose from a seasonal gelato sundae in a fried tortilla bowl or deep-fried churros with raspberry coulis and Nutella.

Special reservations for Cowgirl Dinner can be made here.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

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