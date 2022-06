Join Mayday Brewery for the Annual Classic Car Meet on Father’s Day Sunday, June 19th from 2-6 pm.

Got a Classic Car? Bring it out to show off or show up to see the classic cars on the lot.

Mayday Brewery is located at 521 Old Salem Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Click HERE for more information.

