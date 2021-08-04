Jefferson Guardado, pictured, walked away from his residence in Smyrna, TN, on July 25, 2021.

He is described as a white male, age 16, 150 pounds, and approximately 6’tall. Jefferson was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with black/white shoe laces. He is believed to be heading to either Chattanooga, TN, or Bronx, NY.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Brandon Kilfoyle, 615-267-5009 or [email protected] org. If you see Jefferson, please call 911.