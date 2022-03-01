Kali Stafford

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate this missing one-year-old from Sumner County.

Kali Stafford is 29 inches tall, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen yesterday wearing a white onesie.

Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here