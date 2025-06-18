Endangered Child Alert Issued for Missing Rutherford County Children

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old M’Niyah Johnson and 2-month-old Na’Zir Johnson, who were last seen Tuesday in La Vergne.

M’Niyah is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Na’Zir is 10 inches long, weighs 13 pounds, and has hazel eyes with no hair.

Authorities believe the pair may be in the Nashville or Springfield areas. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email