September 19, 2023 – TBI needs assistance in finding Hudson Ingram, a 1-year-old missing from Murfreesboro.

He’s 3′, 30 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen Sept. 18 wearing a red and black plaid shirt and gray jeans.

See him? Call Murfreesboro TN Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!