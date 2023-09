September 19, 2023 – TBI needs assistance in finding Liam Ismael Diego Quib, a one-year-old who is missing from Nashville.

He’s 2′, 20 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and blue pants.

Liam may be in the company of his mother’s ex-boyfriend en route to Alabama.

If you spot the child or have information about his whereabouts, call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department at (615) 862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.