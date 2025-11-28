Employees Celebrate Community, Service in Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

City of La Vergne employees gathered recently not just to share a meal but to share time together, catching up, laughing, and taking a well-earned break from the pace of daily operations.

The annual Employee Thanksgiving Luncheon, hosted by the Human Resources Department, filled the Multipurpose Building with conversation and fellowship as staff from across departments came together to celebrate the season and recognize long-serving employees.

Human Resources Director Andrew Patton welcomed the crowd and opened the milestone program by thanking employees for their commitment to public service and inviting honorees to the front for recognition photos with City Administrator Bruce Richardson and Assistant City Administrator Kyle Brown. Brown’s own 20-year milestone was presented by Richardson and Mayor Jason Cole.

“This luncheon is one of my favorite days of the year because it gives us a chance to sit together, laugh together, and recognize the incredible people behind the services our residents count on,” said Patton. “It’s about slowing down for a moment to celebrate the people who keep this city moving and thank them for everything they do.”

Patton encouraged employees to celebrate with one another and noted how meaningful it is to honor employees who have served 10, 20, and even 30 years with the city, a reflection of deep commitment in a rapidly changing workforce.

To mark the occasion, the following employees were recognized for their years of dedicated service:

30 Years of Service

• Mike Campbell – Lieutenant – Police Department

25 Years of Service

• Becci Steed – Accounts Payable Specialist – Finance Department

20 Years of Service

• Missy Bartlett – Administrative Assistant – Economic Development

• Donna Bebout – Library Director – Library

• Scott Warrick – Inspector – Stormwater Department

• Kyle Brown – Assistant City Administrator – City Administration

15 Years of Service

• Alex Chang – Patrol Officer – Police Department

• Doug Oakley – Streets Supervisor – Street Department

• Shane Stott – Sewer Supervisor – Sewer Department

10 Years of Service

• Kyler Cline – Detective – Police Department

• Michael Cohea – K-9 Officer – Police Department

• Sal Dixon – Sergeant – Police Department

• Sean Ervin – Laborer IV – Sewer Department

• Clint Hurt – Construction Inspector – Engineering Department

• Tanner Nokes – Detective – Police Department

• Brittney Phillips – Engineer – Fire Department

• Mitchell Riggert – Engineer – Fire Department

• Patrick Hood – Battalion Chief – Fire Department

5 Years of Service

• Ronny Beasley – Chief – Fire Department

• Ethan Bogle – Meter Reading Supervisor – Water Department

• Ashley Boleyjack – Detective – Police Department

• Kimberly Chabot – Crime Scene Technician – Police Department

• Nicholas Liedtke – Detective – Police Department

• Bobby Thompson – Laborer IV – Maintenance/Parks & Recreation Department

• Alex Thompson – Public Works Manager – Public Works Department

• John Trent – Laborer IV – Parks & Recreation Department

As the luncheon wrapped up, Patton thanked the HR team, led by Leah Presley, for preparing the event and encouraged employees to pick up their annual city shirts on the way out. He also noted that the strong turnout means the city will explore a larger venue for next year’s gathering.

As a reminder, city facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. The City of La Vergne wishes everyone a safe holiday and smooth travels.

