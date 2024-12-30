Employee, Student Data Exposed in RCS Cybersecurity Disruption

Rutherford County Schools are investigating a cybersecurity incident that occurred on November 25, 2024, disrupting the district’s network and systems. According to officials, third-party cybersecurity specialists assisting in the investigation have confirmed that some employee and student personal information was accessed without authorization.

Although not all employees are believed to be affected, the investigation is ongoing to determine the full scope of the breach.

Specialists are conducting a detailed review of the potentially impacted data.

Once the analysis is complete, the district will notify individuals whose information was compromised, following applicable legal requirements.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email