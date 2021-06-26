TSSAA is proud to announce the promotion of Emily Crowell to the position of Assistant Executive Director. She will become the fifth Assistant Executive Director to currently serve on the staff and the first female to serve in that position since the association was established nearly 100 years ago.

“Emily has been such a hard worker since she joined the office over ten years ago,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director. “She has been dedicated to her duties and always willing to take on more and more responsibilities over the years. For that, and many other reasons, she is well deserving of the position of Assistant Executive Director.”

Emily has been with the TSSAA office since 2010 serving as an administrative assistant prior to becoming the Director of Championship Events for middle and high school tournaments. She will continue to work with all state championships, overseeing the bid process, contracts, event preparation, and event management among many other things. She has and will continue to oversee Unified Sports as well as middle and high school eligibility issues.

Emily is a native of Nashville. She graduated from Harpeth Hall School and graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 2009 with a degree in History and Sociology. She received her Masters Degree in Sport Administration from Belmont University in 2011.