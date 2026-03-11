Highway Reopens Following Emergency Situation in Rutherford County

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 41 (Manchester Highway) has reopened.

An ongoing emergency situation in Rutherford County prompted major road closures and a request for some residents to remain inside their homes.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, people living in the Buchanan community are being asked to stay inside as deputies, paramedics, and other emergency responders work in the area.

As a precaution, authorities closed U.S. Highway 41 South between Epps Mill Road and Big Springs Road. A large portion of Interstate 24 is also shut down in both directions between the Coffee County line and South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

Officials provided alternate routes for drivers affected by the closures. Eastbound traffic toward Nashville is advised to take Exit 97 to Highway 64 toward Wartrace, then use U.S. Highway 231 North to reconnect with Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro. Drivers heading toward Chattanooga can take U.S. Highway 231 South to Shelbyville, travel through Bell Buckle, and use Highway 64 to return to I-24.

Meanwhile, Rutherford County Schools notified parents that the law enforcement activity near Manchester Pike south of Murfreesboro is expected to affect school dismissal and traffic throughout the area. School officials said the situation does not involve any Rutherford County schools but warned that the road closures could cause delays.

