Emergency Medical Services: Recognizing Emergencies and Acting Fast After a 911 Call

by: Ashley Panas, MD



As a flight physician with Vanderbilt LifeFlight, I often get asked what really happens between the moment someone dials 911 and when that patient arrives at the hospital. I am going to walk you through the process and share some insights to help you better understand emergency medical services.

A response to an emergency medical call involves a highly coordinated network of emergency responders and specialized medical teams that work together to ensure patients get the care they need quickly and safely.

In Wilson County, Vanderbilt LifeFlight has a ground ambulance stationed near Vanderbilt

Wilson County Hospital. We’re also supported by an airplane based at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. While we don’t often fly out of that location, those resources ensure that local residents have access to emergency transportation for serious medical needs. We also have helicopters stationed in nearby Sumner and Rutherford counties that allow us to quickly reach patients in need of critical care, especially if they need to be transferred to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville or another regional hospital for highly specialized services.

When someone calls 911, the first responders, which could mean EMS or the local fire

department, are dispatched immediately. If the call involves a situation where time and

advanced care will make a difference, LifeFlight may be activated. Our team includes critical care paramedics, nurses and physicians trained to deliver the same level of care you would receive in an emergency department or intensive care unit.

Safety is always our first priority, and once we receive a flight request, we gather basic

information like the patient’s location, weight and transport destination, which helps our pilots determine whether the flight is safe to accept. Sometimes the activation comes from EMS in the field with limited information, and other times it comes from a community hospital that is requesting a transfer for a higher level of care. Some hospitals, like Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, can reach our dispatch directly through a dedicated line to ensure efficient and seamless communication.

If EMS is requesting the transport, the EMS responders will identify a pre-established landing zone in the area. These are typically safe areas known to first responders, where the fire department or police can quickly set up a safe space for our helicopter to land. As soon as we arrive, our goal is to take over care and continue to advance the treatment the patient began receiving in the field.

Our emergency flight crew teams train year-round to make sure this transition goes smoothly.

We practice case reviews, simulations and protocol refreshers to stay sharp. We also carry ICU- level equipment such as ventilators, defibrillators, IV pumps and cardiac support devices so that patients get hospital-level care on the way to their next destination.

For example, if someone has suffered a severe stroke or a heart attack that requires cardiac catheterization or surgical intervention — services that may not be immediately available at a smaller hospital — our job is to stabilize and support that patient in flight so that when they land, they’re already receiving the level of care they would get at a specialized health care center.

These services mean faster access to specialty care, and more importantly, better outcomes for the patient. We’re not just transporting people — we’re continuing their treatment en route, making the handoff as seamless as possible.

It’s a privilege to serve this community and to be part of a team that brings the best care to those who need it most.

