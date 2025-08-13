Embark on a Literary Adventure at the 2nd Annual Local Authors Showcase at Oaklands Mansion

The 2nd Annual Local Authors Showcase is set to take place on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

This event is free and open to the public!

The event is sponsored by the African-American Heritage Society of Rutherford County, Oaklands Mansion, and the Rutherford County Historical Society.

Come and mingle with local authors, purchase a book, and get it signed!

You will also have the opportunity, if you wish, to join these three organizations and shop at the Oaklands Gift Shop!

Authors that have been invited to participate:

Alli Arney

Sandra Campbell

Heather Carter

Leah Cothern

Susan Daniel

Karen Fergason

Rick Glaze

Gilbert Gordon

Susan Harber

Kem Hinton

Bill Jakes

William Johnstone

Shirley Farris Jones

Stevie Kimbrough

Barry Lamb

John Lodl

Margaret McKinley

Kristine McCusker

Karen Neuhalfen

Randy O’Brien

Susan Paisley

Lisa Ramsey

Pettus Read

Carolyn Rowland

Michelle Russell

Bill Shacklett

Allen Sircy

Brittany Scarlett Stevens

Bonnie Tinsley

Greg Tucker

Mary Watkins

Kory Wells

If you are an author and would like to participate, please contact Carol White, Coordinator for this event, at [email protected]

