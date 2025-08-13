Embark on a Literary Adventure at the 2nd Annual Local Authors Showcase at Oaklands Mansion

The 2nd Annual Local Authors Showcase is set to take place on Sunday, August 31st, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Oaklands Mansion (900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).
This event is free and open to the public!
The event is sponsored by the African-American Heritage Society of Rutherford County, Oaklands Mansion, and the Rutherford County Historical Society.
Come and mingle with local authors, purchase a book, and get it signed!
You will also have the opportunity, if you wish, to join these three organizations and shop at the Oaklands Gift Shop!
Authors that have been invited to participate:
Alli Arney
Sandra Campbell
Heather Carter
Leah Cothern
Susan Daniel
Karen Fergason
Rick Glaze
Gilbert Gordon
Susan Harber
Kem Hinton
Bill Jakes
William Johnstone
Shirley Farris Jones
Stevie Kimbrough
Barry Lamb
John Lodl
Margaret McKinley
Kristine McCusker
Karen Neuhalfen
Randy O’Brien
Susan Paisley
Lisa Ramsey
Pettus Read
Carolyn Rowland
Michelle Russell
Bill Shacklett
Allen Sircy
Brittany Scarlett Stevens
Bonnie Tinsley
Greg Tucker
Mary Watkins
Kory Wells
If you are an author and would like to participate, please contact Carol White, Coordinator for this event, at [email protected]
More information HERE.
For more local events like the Local Authors Showcase, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!