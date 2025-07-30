Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Host Hiring Event for Nashville Airport Tunnel

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has begun recruiting for its upcoming Music City Loop project in Nashville , which will feature an underground tunnel linking the airport to downtown.

The hiring event is taking place in Nashville TODAY, Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., with the exact location disclosed only to confirmed attendees. Fill out a form here to attend the hiring event.

We are hiring the founding team for Music City Loop! Looking for engineers, operations coordinators, electricians, welders and mechanics to grow our team in Nashville. Hiring Event:

Wednesday, July 30, 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Apply to learn more about TBC, and meet the team.… — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) July 28, 2025

The company is looking to build a founding team for the project and are currently hiring for roles such as engineers, operations coordinators, electricians.

Governor Bill Lee announced that The Boring Company plans to build the Music City Loop—an underground tunnel connecting downtown Nashville and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport. The 10-mile, all-electric transit system will be privately funded and is expected to cut travel time to about 8 minutes. Construction could begin after approvals, with the first segment opening as early as fall 2026. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion, emissions, and road wear while supporting economic growth and offering a safe, fast, and reliable transit option.

