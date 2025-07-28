Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Build Underground Loop Connecting Downtown Nashville to Airport

“Tennessee continues to lead the nation in finding innovative solutions to infrastructure challenges,” said Gov. Lee. “By leveraging the innovation of private sector companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee.”

1 of 6

“The Boring Company is excited to bring our world class tunneling and transportation capabilities to Tennessee,” said Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company. “We are appreciative and grateful for the continued support and collaboration from the State of Tennessee, and local Nashville community and business leaders.”

The announcement officially launches a public process to evaluate potential routes, engage community stakeholders, and finalize plans for the project’s initial 10-mile phase. The Music City Loop will be 100% privately funded, according to a press release. It will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes, utilizing underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways.

The Boring Company intends to begin construction immediately following the approvals process, with the first segment of the “Loop” system expected to be operational as early as fall of 2026.

Nashville was selected by The Boring Company due to the city’s rapid growth, strong economic potential, and dedication to embracing smart, forward-looking infrastructure. It is expected that The Music City Loop will remove thousands of vehicles from surface roads each day, easing traffic congestion while creating job opportunities for Tennesseans. The “Loop” system will also extend the lifespan of Tennessee’s roads, reduce emissions, and offer a safe, fast, and reliable travel option—particularly during major events and Nashville’s peak convention and seasonal travel.

“Loop” is described as “an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground transit system” owned and operated by The Boring Company.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop recently earned a 99.57% safety and security rating from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) – the highest score ever awarded to any transportation system, states a press release. The Vegas Loop system was evaluated across 17 categories and achieved top scores in security, emergency preparedness, and resilience, earning TSA’s Gold Standard Award for excellence.

The Music City Loop Vision

· Modern Connectivity: Fast underground travel linking downtown Nashville and the Music City Center to the Airport, with zero-emission vehicles.

· Smarter Traffic Management: Removal of thousands of vehicles daily from roadways and state highways, easing congestion and complementing other transit options.

· Convention & Business Travel: A safe, cost-effective, and reliable new transportation option for millions of annual visitors. The Loop system is capable of moving thousands of people per hour with predictable transit times, especially during major events and peak convention and seasonal travel.

· Infrastructure Preservation: Reduced wear and tear on public roadways; lower long-term maintenance costs.

· American-Made Innovation: Tunnels and equipment built in the U.S. using The Boring Company’s proprietary technology.

· Privately Funded: No taxpayer dollars – fully funded by The Boring Company and its private partners.

· Disruption-Free Operation: Compact tunneling means no road closures, no major launch pits, and minimal vibration/noise during construction.

· Weatherproof: Tunnels are sealed, and entry/exit points have measures to prevent water intrusion in the event of flooding.

Learn more about the Music City Loop Project here.