Ellen DeGeneres’ Farewell Tour to Stop in Nashville

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has announced her highly anticipated farewell tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. This summer, she will grace stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances. This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour heralds Ellen’s long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy. The tour will stop at The Ryman on Tuesday, August 13th at 8 pm.

Tickets are on sale now here.

