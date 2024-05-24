Elizabeth Scotty Named Tennessee Women’s Tennis Assistant Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An NCAA champion as both a doubles player and team member, Elizabeth Scotty is the new assistant coach for the Tennessee women’s tennis program, as announced Wednesday.

The Annapolis, Md., native has spent the past five seasons playing collegiately at North Carolina. Scotty posted a career record of 83-16 and a career doubles mark of 73-16.

“I have a great amount of respect for [North Carolina head coach] Brian Kalbas and his teams,” head coach Alison Ojeda said. “When he called about Scotty, I was thrilled. She is going to bring a wealth of experience with her as she becomes a Lady Vol!”

Scotty’s accomplishments include being a member of the 2023 NCAA National Championship team, a 2021 NCAA Doubles National Champion and an ITA Fall Championship Doubles National Champion. Scotty has also been a part of the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship teams. Furthermore, Scotty helped guide the 2021 squad to an ACC Championship.

“We are excited to have Scotty join our coaching staff,” associate head coach Matias Marin remarked. “She has had an incredibly successful tennis career and her knowledge of the game will make an immediate impact on our team as a coach. There is no doubt she will fit our culture and continue to help us to take this program to the next level.”

Scotty is currently ranked No. 22 nationally in singles and is part of the top-ranked duo in the country, alongside Reese Bramtimeier. The tandem owns a 22-1 record on the season and has notched 10 ranked victories during the 2024 season.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy