Eli Stowers is First Commodore Consensus All-American Since 2016

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers achieved one of college football’s highest honors on Friday when the NCAA released its official Consensus All-America team, naming him as one of just 13 unanimous selections nationwide. The graduate student from Denton, Texas, becomes the first Commodore offensive player ever to earn unanimous All-American status and the program’s first unanimous selection at any position since linebacker Zach Cunningham in 2016.

Historic Recognition Across Major Football Organizations

Stowers earned his unanimous designation by being named first-team All-America tight end by all five major selection organizations: the Walter Camp Football Foundation, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, and The Sporting News. Among SEC players, only two others achieved unanimous recognition this season, with Stowers standing as the conference’s sole offensive representative.

National Awards Sweep Highlights Exceptional Season

The Vanderbilt standout made program history by becoming the first Commodore to win both the William V. Campbell Trophy®—awarded to college football’s premier scholar-athlete—and the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s best tight end. These achievements underscore not only his athletic excellence but his academic distinction as a graduate student.

Statistical Dominance at Tight End Position

Stowers leads all tight ends nationally with 769 receiving yards and ranks second in the country at his position with 62 receptions this fall. He paced the Commodores in both categories while contributing four touchdowns, 38 first-down receptions, and 18 catches of 15 or more yards. His consistency and production established him as one of college football’s most reliable targets throughout the season.

Career-Defining Performances Against Ranked Competition

The Texas native earned John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week honors following a career-best performance at No. 20/19 Texas, where he recorded 146 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. In Vanderbilt’s subsequent victory over Auburn, Stowers posted another career high with 12 catches for 122 yards, becoming the first Commodore tight end since 1983 to record back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.

ReliaQuest Bowl Awaits for Ranked Commodores

Stowers and 13th-ranked Vanderbilt (12th in AFCA coaches’ poll) will conclude their season against Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on December 31. The matchup kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, offering Stowers one final opportunity to showcase the talent that earned him recognition as one of college football’s elite players.

