Results from the Aug 6th election for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election.
*Results from elections.tn.gov and newschannel5.com
|
United States Senate – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Bill Hagerty
|330,938
|50.76%
|Manny Sethi
|256,775
|39.39%
|George S. Flinn, Jr.
|22,429
|3.44%
|Jon Henry
|8,098
|1.24%
|Natisha Brooks
|8,043
|1.23%
|Byron Bush
|5,415
|0.83%
|Clifford Adkins
|5,316
|0.82%
|Terry Dicus
|2,328
|0.36%
|Tom Emerson, Jr.
|2,248
|0.34%
|David Schuster
|2,049
|0.31%
|John E. Osborne
|1,875
|0.29%
|Roy Dale Cope
|1,789
|0.27%
|Kent A. Morrell
|1,766
|0.27%
|Aaron L. Pettigrew
|1,624
|0.25%
|Glen L. Neal Jr.
|1,233
|0.19%
|
United States Senate – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Marquita Bradshaw
|117,282
|35.51%
|Robin Kimbrough
|87,827
|26.59%
|James Mackler
|78,507
|23.77%
|Gary G Davis
|30,678
|9.29%
|Mark Pickrell
|16,001
|4.84%
|
United States House of Representatives District 4 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Scott DesJarlais
|55,180
|71.07%
|Doug Meyer
|14,175
|18.26%
|Randy A Sharp
|8,289
|10.68%
|
United States House of Representatives District 4 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Christopher J. Hale
|16,131
|58.96%
|Noelle Bivens
|11,226
|41.04%
|
Tennessee Senate District 14 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Shane Reeves
|20,190
|100.00%
|
Tennessee Senate District 14 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Chase Clemons
|6,471
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 34 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Tim Rudd
|6,632
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 34 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Mary R. Vaughn
|3,916
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 37 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Charlie Baum
|5,107
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 37 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Mariah N. Phillips
|3,443
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 48 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Bryan Terry
|6,480
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 48 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Matt Ferry
|3,113
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 49 – Republican Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Mike Sparks
|3,649
|100.00%
|
Tennessee House of Representatives District 49 – Democratic Primary
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Brandon Thomas
|2,951
|100.00%
|Circuit Court Judge Rutherford County
|Jo Atwood
|62.7%
|22,172
|John G. Mitchell III
|37.3%
|13,185
|
Court of Appeals – Western Division
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Carma Dennis McGee – Retain
|600,585
|72.69%
|Carma Dennis McGee – Replace
|225,629
|27.31%
|School Board Zone 2 Rutherford County
|Coy Young
|54.1%
|1,933
|Patrick Doughtie
|45.9%
|1,643
|School Board Zone 3 Rutherford County
|Lisa W. Moore
|47.1%
|3,105
|Howard Jones
|32.8%
|2,161
|Rick Kriesky
|20.1%
|1,326
|School Board Zone 5 Rutherford County
|Claire D. Maxwell
|60.9%
|2,348
|Terry Hodge
|39.1%
|1,506
School Board Zone 6 Rutherford County
Sheila Bratton (unopposed)
School Board Murfreesboro
(voters choose 4)
Butch Campbell – 26.83%
David Settles – 24.84%
Wesley Ballard – 23.91%
Jimmy Richardson – 23.76%
Councilman Murfreesboro
(voters choose 3)
Bill Shacklett – 27.56%
Shawn Wright – 26.27%
Kirt Wade – 25.47%
Eddie Smotherman – 9.99%
Assessor of Property
Rob Mitchell – Republican (unopposed)
Road Superintendent
Greg A Brooks – Republican (unopposed)
Co Commission District 10
Wayne R. Blair – Republican (unopposed)
Co Commission District 19
Rod Key – Republican (unopposed)
Road Board
Zone 2 – Keith Bratcher
Zone 3 – Michael A. Shirley
Zone 5 – Michael V Anderson (unopposed)
Zone 6 – Paul Johnson (unopposed)