Results from the Aug 6th election for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election.

*Results from elections.tn.gov and newschannel5.com

United States Senate – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Bill Hagerty 330,938 50.76%
Manny Sethi 256,775 39.39%
George S. Flinn, Jr. 22,429 3.44%
Jon Henry 8,098 1.24%
Natisha Brooks 8,043 1.23%
Byron Bush 5,415 0.83%
Clifford Adkins 5,316 0.82%
Terry Dicus 2,328 0.36%
Tom Emerson, Jr. 2,248 0.34%
David Schuster 2,049 0.31%
John E. Osborne 1,875 0.29%
Roy Dale Cope 1,789 0.27%
Kent A. Morrell 1,766 0.27%
Aaron L. Pettigrew 1,624 0.25%
Glen L. Neal Jr. 1,233 0.19%

United States Senate – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Marquita Bradshaw 117,282 35.51%
Robin Kimbrough 87,827 26.59%
James Mackler 78,507 23.77%
Gary G Davis 30,678 9.29%
Mark Pickrell 16,001 4.84%

 

United States House of Representatives District 4 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Scott DesJarlais 55,180 71.07%
Doug Meyer 14,175 18.26%
Randy A Sharp 8,289 10.68%

United States House of Representatives District 4 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Christopher J. Hale 16,131 58.96%
Noelle Bivens 11,226 41.04%

 

Tennessee Senate District 14 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Shane Reeves 20,190 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 14 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Chase Clemons 6,471 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 34 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Tim Rudd 6,632 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 34 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Mary R. Vaughn 3,916 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 37 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Charlie Baum 5,107 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 37 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Mariah N. Phillips 3,443 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 48 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Bryan Terry 6,480 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 48 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Matt Ferry 3,113 100.00%

 

Tennessee House of Representatives District 49 – Republican Primary

Candidate Votes %
Mike Sparks 3,649 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 49 – Democratic Primary

Candidate Votes %
Brandon Thomas 2,951 100.00%

 

Circuit Court Judge Rutherford County
Jo Atwood 62.7% 22,172
John G. Mitchell III 37.3% 13,185

 

Court of Appeals – Western Division

Candidate Party Votes %
Carma Dennis McGee – Retain 600,585 72.69%
Carma Dennis McGee – Replace 225,629 27.31%

 

School Board Zone 2 Rutherford County
Coy Young 54.1% 1,933
Patrick Doughtie 45.9% 1,643
School Board Zone 3 Rutherford County
Lisa W. Moore 47.1% 3,105
Howard Jones 32.8% 2,161
Rick Kriesky 20.1% 1,326
School Board Zone 5 Rutherford County
Claire D. Maxwell 60.9% 2,348
Terry Hodge 39.1% 1,506

School Board Zone 6 Rutherford County

Sheila Bratton (unopposed)

School Board Murfreesboro

(voters choose 4)
Butch Campbell – 26.83%
David Settles – 24.84%
Wesley Ballard – 23.91%
Jimmy Richardson – 23.76%

Councilman Murfreesboro

(voters choose 3)
Bill Shacklett – 27.56%
Shawn Wright – 26.27%
Kirt Wade – 25.47%
Eddie Smotherman – 9.99%

Assessor of Property

Rob Mitchell – Republican (unopposed)

Road Superintendent

Greg A Brooks – Republican (unopposed)

Co Commission District 10

Wayne R. Blair – Republican (unopposed)

Co Commission District 19

Rod Key – Republican (unopposed)

Road Board

Zone 2 – Keith Bratcher
Zone 3 – Michael A. Shirley
Zone 5 – Michael V Anderson (unopposed)
Zone 6 – Paul Johnson (unopposed)

