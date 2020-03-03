election day

Today, Tuesday, March 3, is an election day in which Tennesseans can participate in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary elections, as well as, the Rutherford County Primary Election.

View Sample Ballots Here.

Where Do I Vote?
Any registered voter in Rutherford County may cast a ballot on Election Day at any of the 28 locations listed below.

  • LaVergne Middle School
    382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086
  • Cedar Grove Elementary School
    354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167
  • Rock Springs Elementary School
    1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086
  • Stewarts Creek Elementary School
    200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
  • Stewartsboro Elementary School
    10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
  • Smyrna Middle School
    712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167
  • Smyrna Elementary School
    1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167
  • Browns Chapel Elementary School
    6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
    315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
  • Blackman United Methodist
    4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219
  • Leanna Church of Christ
    4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Wilson Elementary School
    1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Siegel Middle School
    355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Mitchell-Neilson Primary School
    1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Cason Lane Academy
    1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
  • Barfield Elementary School
    350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
  • MTAR
    311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
  • Central Magnet School
    701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
  • Hobgood Elementary School
    307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130
  • North Boulevard Church of Christ
    1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
  • Sports Com
    2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
  • Lascassas Elementary School
    6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
  • Milton Church of Christ
    12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118
  • Kittrell Elementary School
    7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149
  • Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
    5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
  • Christiana Middle School
    4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037
  • Rockvale Middle School
    6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
  • Eagleville Community Center
    317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060

When can I vote
All Election Day vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7am to 7pm.

What Should I Bring With Me?
Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.

Where Can I Get More Information?
Download the GoVoteTN app for information on polling locations, see a sample ballot and even learn about who your elected officials are.

Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.

Download the app here.

For more information visit the Election Commission website.

