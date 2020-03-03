Today, Tuesday, March 3, is an election day in which Tennesseans can participate in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary elections, as well as, the Rutherford County Primary Election.
Where Do I Vote?
Any registered voter in Rutherford County may cast a ballot on Election Day at any of the 28 locations listed below.
- LaVergne Middle School
382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086
- Cedar Grove Elementary School
354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167
- Rock Springs Elementary School
1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086
- Stewarts Creek Elementary School
200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167
- Stewartsboro Elementary School
10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167
- Smyrna Middle School
712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167
- Smyrna Elementary School
1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167
- Browns Chapel Elementary School
6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
- Blackman United Methodist
4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219
- Leanna Church of Christ
4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Wilson Elementary School
1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Siegel Middle School
355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Mitchell-Neilson Primary School
1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Cason Lane Academy
1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
- Barfield Elementary School
350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128
- MTAR
311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128
- Central Magnet School
701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130
- Hobgood Elementary School
307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130
- North Boulevard Church of Christ
1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130
- Sports Com
2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
- Lascassas Elementary School
6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
- Milton Church of Christ
12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118
- Kittrell Elementary School
7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149
- Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127
- Christiana Middle School
4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037
- Rockvale Middle School
6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153
- Eagleville Community Center
317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060
When can I vote
All Election Day vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7am to 7pm.
What Should I Bring With Me?
Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.
Where Can I Get More Information?
Download the GoVoteTN app for information on polling locations, see a sample ballot and even learn about who your elected officials are.
Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.
Download the app here.
For more information visit the Election Commission website.