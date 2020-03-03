Today, Tuesday, March 3, is an election day in which Tennesseans can participate in the Republican and Democratic Presidential Primary elections, as well as, the Rutherford County Primary Election.

View Sample Ballots Here.

Where Do I Vote?

Any registered voter in Rutherford County may cast a ballot on Election Day at any of the 28 locations listed below.

LaVergne Middle School

382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086

382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086 Cedar Grove Elementary School

354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167

354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Rock Springs Elementary School

1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086

1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086 Stewarts Creek Elementary School

200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167

200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167 Stewartsboro Elementary School

10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167

10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167 Smyrna Middle School

712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167

712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167 Smyrna Elementary School

1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167

1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167 Browns Chapel Elementary School

6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129 Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Blackman United Methodist

4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219

4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219 Leanna Church of Christ

4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129 Wilson Elementary School

1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129 Siegel Middle School

355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Mitchell-Neilson Primary School

1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129

1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129 Cason Lane Academy

1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Barfield Elementary School

350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128

350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128 MTAR

311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128

311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128 Central Magnet School

701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130

701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130 Hobgood Elementary School

307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130

307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130 North Boulevard Church of Christ

1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Sports Com

2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130

2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Lascassas Elementary School

6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085

6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Milton Church of Christ

12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118

12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118 Kittrell Elementary School

7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149

7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149 Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127

5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127 Christiana Middle School

4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037

4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037 Rockvale Middle School

6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153

6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153 Eagleville Community Center

317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060

When can I vote

All Election Day vote centers will be open on Election Day from 7am to 7pm.

What Should I Bring With Me?

Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies. First time voters who registered to vote by mail must show proof of correct address when voting.

Where Can I Get More Information?

Download the GoVoteTN app for information on polling locations, see a sample ballot and even learn about who your elected officials are.



Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information. State law allows voters to use the GoVoteTN app inside polling locations.

Download the app here.

For more information visit the Election Commission website.