Election Day 2024 Weather

If you are going to the polls expect gusty winds, but the rain chances don’t really roll in until after they close.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!