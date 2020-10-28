Early voting this year has passed many records. With all of the upheaval in the country, more people are finding it important to get out and use their vote to make their voice heard. While it looks like this election will bring out more voters than any other in the last 100 years, the highest percentage of eligible voters going to the polls took place in 1876 as America expanded west and continued to recover from the Civil War, followed by the race in 1860, just before the war broke out. Civil unrest and social upheaval have historically drawn voters to the poles.

Alan Farley, the Rutherford County Election Administrator, notes another reason behind the increased turnout. “The driving force behind this robust turnout is that voters are concerned about being quarantined at the end of early voting and on into Election Day,” said Farley. “They do not want to miss the opportunity to cast their vote in this presidential election. Both sides are very passionate about their candidates, and a majority of our voters know who they are voting for so they aren’t waiting to vote.”

This year is also the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. The presidential election in 1920 was the first time women were allowed to vote in this country. Women are voting to honor those who worked so hard to give them the opportunity to have a say in laws that affected their lives.

Due to the increased number of voters, lines are long. However, one voter noted that the ballot was short and the election workers are very efficient, so the line she was in moved fast. Although in some locations in the area, there have been reports of waiting as long as two hours. So be prepared for a long wait.

Each voter can help speed up the process by being prepared. Make sure to have an acceptable photo ID. Acceptable forms of ID include a Tennessee driver’s license, a United States passport, a Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID; a federal, United States military or Tennessee state government ID or Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Early voting is taking place at the following locations through Thursday, October 29. Voting hours this week will be 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in most locations, and 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Rutherford County Election Commission Office

Rutherford County Election Office

1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro SportsCom

2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro

Rutherford County Election Commission Annex

426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors

311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro

Smyrna City Hall

315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna

Smyrna First Free Methodist Church

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

World Outreach Church (Leadership Park)

1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro

LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building

5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne

According to the election commission, on the last day of early voting, machines will be sealed and taken to a secure location. Early voting results will be tallied after closing of the polls at 7:00 p.m. on election night.

For Election Day on November 3, the Rutherford County Election Commission has changed the voting process, instead of going to an assigned voting location, there will be twenty-eight Convenient Voting Centers. According to their website, “You will be allowed to VOTE at ANY of [these] locations that are most convenient to your work, school or travel inside Rutherford County on Election Day.”

Voting Center 1 – LaVergne Middle School

382 Stones River Road LaVergne TN 37086

Voting Center 2 – Cedar Grove Elementary School

354 Chaney Rd Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 3 – Rock Springs Elementary School

1000 Waldron Road LaVergne TN 37086

Voting Center 4 – Stewarts Creek Elementary School

200 Red Hawk Parkway Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 5 – Stewartsboro Elementary School

10479 Old Nashville Highway Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 6 – Smyrna Middle School

712 Hazelwood Drive Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 7 – Smyrna Elementary School

1001 Sam Davis Road Smyrna TN 37167

Voting Center 8 – Browns Chapel Elementary School

6128 Baker Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 9 – Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John Rice Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 10 – Blackman United Methodist

4380 Manson Pike Murfreesboro 37219

Voting Center 11 – Leanna Church of Christ

4198 Sulphur Springs Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 12 – Wilson Elementary School

1545 Cut Off Road Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 13 – Siegel Middle School

355 West Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 14 – Mitchell-Neilson Primary School

1303 Jones Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 15 – Cason Lane Academy

1330 Cason Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129

Voting Center 16 – Barfield Elementary School

350 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro TN 37128

Voting Center 17 – Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors

311 Butler Drive Murfreesboro TN 37128

Voting Center 18 – Central Magnet School

701 East Main Street Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 19 – Hobgood Elementary School

307 Baird Lane South Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 20 – North Boulevard Church of Christ

1112 North Rutherford Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 21 – Sports Com

2310 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130

Voting Center 22 – Lascassas Elementary School

6300 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085

Voting Center 23 – Milton Church of Christ

12155 Lascassas Pk Milton TN 37118

Voting Center 24 – Kittrell Elementary School

7801 Old Woodbury Pike Readyville TN 37149

Voting Center 25 – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

5555 Manchester Pike Murfreesboro TN 37127

Voting Center 26 – Christiana Middle School

4675 Shelbyville Pike Christiana TN 37037

Voting Center 27 – Rockvale Middle School

6543 Highway 99 Rockvale TN 37153

Voting Center 28 – Eagleville Community Center

317 Old Highway 99 Eagleville TN 37060

“Based off the November 2016 election, which is the record for voter turnout, we are far outpacing that election after nine days of early voting,” said Farley. Numbers indicate a more than 65% increase in voters so far over the previous presidential election.