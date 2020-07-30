There is something very California about El Guache. Perhaps it is that the shop, while featuring ice cream and a vast assortment of paletas (ice cream popsicles), focuses a lot on fresh fruit desserts that are flavorful and beautiful. Yet, their menu is very diverse.

Opened just a few weeks ago next to Mi Patria on Mall Circle Drive, the Paleteria offers not only ice creams, but everything from cold drinks including milk shakes, aguas frescas (flavored waters) to their own take on fruit juices to sandwiches and snacks.

Ice cream is offered in two types, cream based and water based. They also have two types of flavors, those that appeal to typical American tastes, and those that are made to appeal to Hispanic tastes. Their top three American flavors are bubble gum, birthday cake, and Oreo, while their top three Hispanic flavors are Nanche, Mamey, and Tamarindo. Ice cream can be placed in a sugar or waffle cone.

Paletas, which have become quite popular here in recent years, come in many different flavors, with the sell outs being strawberry, fruits and cream, oreo, and mango and chamoy. Chamoy is a salty, sweet, and hot sauce made with fruits and chili that is popular in Hispanic desserts. The paletas, like the ice cream, have two bases. One is cream based, the other is the fruit chili base.

You can also build your own milkshake using any of their ice creams and toppings, which is topped with whipped cream and cherries.

Unique treats include chocolate-bananas, mangonadas, and pina preparadas. A mangonada is sweet, sour, and spicy mango ice cream blended with chamoy sauce, tajin powder, and lime juice.

Fruit treats are their speciality. One of the most popular being the Cotel de Frutas. This is a beautifully carved cup of fresh fruits topped with lime juice, chamoy sauce, and chili powder. Other options include strawberries in sweet cream; and a homemade waffle with ice cream, strawberries, chocolate syrup, cherries, and whipped cream. For those who want something a bit lighter, they offer a deluxe fruit salad topped with yogurt, honey, and granola.

There are several sandwiches and snacks on the menu, with combos, burritos, and quesadillas to be added soon. Currently, they offer a tuna sandwich made with pickled jalapeno peppers, and a ham and queso fresco sandwich.

Dorilocos is one snack on the menu. It is Doritos chips covered with cabbage, avocado, pork rinds, sour cream, cheese, and hot sauce. Another is called Hot and Spicy Elote. It is corn on the cob covered in mayonnaise and topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos chips.

This is a great new place to come for both familiar and new flavors of ice cream and drinks to cool you down during the heat of the summer.

El Guache Ice Cream Shop

230 Stones River Mall Boulevard, Suite B

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 606-5871

Facebook: El Guache Ice Cream Shop Facebook Page

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.