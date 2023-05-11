Eight Tennessee State Parks Offering Mother’s Day Meals

These eight Tennessee State Parks will offer a Mother’s Day meal on Sunday, May 14. You can enjoy a meal and then enjoy the park afterward.
CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
Crossville, TN
931-484-7186
FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls
Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts
Fall Creek Falls State Park
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN
423-881-5241
DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
Breakfast and lunch
Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
No reservations required
Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage
Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
$21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
No reservations required
Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts
David Crockett State Park
1400 West Gaines
Lawrenceburg, TN
931-762-9541
PARIS LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Paris Landing
Brunch
10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
Reservations not accepted
400 Lodge Rd
Buchanan, TN 38222
731-924-4300
NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
Lunch buffet
$17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken
Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lodge Road
Lexington, TN
731-968-8176
PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
$16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
No reservations
Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler
The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop
Counce, TN
731-689-3135