A fire in Murfreesboro displaced eight people on Valentine’s Day, according to WKRN.

It happened on Tuesday morning on Aurora Drive around 3 a.m.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department says each person was able to make it out of the home uninjured.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguished the blaze once they arrived but the fire had already spread throughout the house.

The fire remains under investigation.