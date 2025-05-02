Eight new members inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame

Eight new members were inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame at the annual luncheon at the Student Union Building on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Two administrators, three coaches, two officials, and one contributor were inducted to at the annual gathering of those selected since the process began in 1982.

The members of the Class of 2025 are: Bill Bingham, administrator from Bristol; Clint Jackson, administrator from Memphis; Jinx Cockerham, coach from Nashville; Donald Dodgen, coach from Knoxville; Pat Simpson, coach from Nashville; Jim Fox, official from Knoxville; Thomas Frierson, official from Columbia; and Chip Walters, contributor from Murfreesboro.

The Hall of Fame luncheon is to not only honor the new inductees and their families, but to honor all past inductees into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Additional information on the inductees is provided below.

Bill Bingham, Administrator

A lifelong educator, coach, and athletic administrator, Bill Bingham has dedicated 39 years to shaping the lives of students and athletes across three states. From his early days as a standout athlete to his tenure as an influential coach and athletic director, Mr. Bingham’s impact on the world of education and athletics is undeniable.

From 1956 to 1964, Mr. Bingham taught and coached both football and basketball before landing at Bristol High School in Tennessee, where he would spend the majority of his career. For 33 years, he dedicated himself to the success of the school’s academic and athletic programs. He began his tenure at Tennessee High as a science teacher and assistant coach for baseball and football, helping the school earn multiple conference and state championships in these sports.

In 1973, he took on the dual role of Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Tennessee High, where he would go on to leave a lasting legacy. Under his leadership, the school won six state championships and one national championship, with individual athletes excelling in various sports. He helped build a winning culture, guiding the football team to multiple Big Nine Conference championships, including a state title in 1971 and 1972. His coaching record was impressive, with a 36-14 mark as the head football coach.

As Athletic Director from 1973 to 1995, Mr. Bingham coordinated schedules, ticket sales, and budgets for all sports, ensuring Tennessee High maintained the highest standard for athletics. His contributions also led to the establishment of several sports programs, including boys and girls cross country, girls’ basketball, and volleyball.

Throughout his time as Athletic Director, Mr. Bingham’s work was recognized through numerous honors, including being named Athletic Director of the Year in 1990 and receiving the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2013. In addition to his coaching and administrative success, he also served as the Director of the Arby’s Basketball Tournament from 1983 to 1995 and was an advocate for student-athletes through his involvement with organizations such as TIAAA, BTEA, TEA, NEA, and the TSSAA Board of Control.

Clint Jackson, Administrator

A distinguished educator, coach, and administrator, has made an indelible mark on the Memphis educational and athletic landscapes over his extensive career. A 1971 graduate of Hamilton High, he went on to earn his undergraduate degree from LeMoyne-Owen College in 1976, graduating with honors. He furthered his academic achievements with a Master’s Degree in Athletics Administration from Memphis State University, followed by over 45 additional graduate hours in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University. In addition, Mr. Jackson earned a Certificate in the Principles of Leadership at the prestigious Principal’s Institute at Harvard University, further solidifying his leadership abilities.

Beginning his career in education, Mr. Jackson taught English, Health, and Physical Education at Memphis Northside High and Sheffield High before transitioning into administration. His leadership journey included roles as Assistant Principal at Lanier Jr. High and Interim Principal at Mitchell High, Orleans Elementary, Coro Lake Elementary, and Ida B. Wells Academy. He served as the Principal of Fairley High from 1998 to 2011, where his transformative leadership helped the school rise from the State’s Probation School List to the Good Standing List, resulting in significant financial bonuses for employees. His tenure was marked by high achievements, with Fairley High earning the Memphis Education Association School of the Year award in both 1999 and 2010. Additionally, he was named a Turnaround School Leader by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Mr. Jackson served on the TSSAA Legislative Council from 2007 to 2011, contributing to the governance of high school sports in Tennessee. He also served as a basketball official for the Memphis/Shelby County Basketball Officials Association for five years.

In 2013, he became the Director of Athletics at LeMoyne-Owen College before retiring in 2021. He has continued to do consulting work for both the West Memphis school district as well as the Memphis-Shelby Co. school system.

Jinx Cockerham, Coach

Her legendary career at Father Ryan High School made a lasting impression on high school athletics, particularly in volleyball and girls’ basketball. With an extraordinary 40 seasons as Head Volleyball Coach and 42 years as a girls’ basketball coach—33 of those as Head Coach—Jinx’s leadership and accomplishments have helped define Father Ryan as a powerhouse in both sports. A trailblazer in high school athletics, she played an instrumental role in the development of volleyball as a TSSAA-sanctioned sport, expanding opportunities for female athletes across the state of Tennessee.

Jinx continued her academic and athletic journey at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), graduating in 1970. She joined the Father Ryan faculty that fall, teaching typing, shorthand, and business, while quickly establishing herself as a respected educator and coach. Over 46 years at Father Ryan, Jinx built a legacy not just as a coach, but as a mentor and leader who would forever shape the lives of her students and athletes.

As the Head Volleyball Coach from 1976 to 2015, Jinx built a championship program that became a beacon of success. Under her leadership, the volleyball team won five TSSAA State Championships (1992, 1999, 2004, 2006, and 2015), cementing Father Ryan’s dominance in the sport. Her ability to develop players and teams led to a reputation for excellence that resonated far beyond the Father Ryan community.

In addition to her volleyball success, Jinx’s influence in girls’ basketball was equally profound. Serving as Head Coach from 1980 to 2013 and Assistant Coach from 1971 to 1980, she helped guide the team to three TSSAA State Basketball semifinals (1998, 1999, and 2003), reaching the championship game in 1998. Her teams amassed over 15 region championships and 20 district championships during her tenure, further establishing her as one of the region’s premier basketball coaches.

Jinx’s career has been marked by numerous accolades, including receiving The Tennessean’s Fred Russell Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, recognizing her contributions to the community and sports. Her legacy was further solidified when she was inducted into the Father Ryan Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 2019. She is also a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools Hall of Fame and received the TSSAA A. F. Bridges Award in 2000-2001. She has received many Coach of the Year honors, including the prestigious honor from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

Donald Dodgen, Coach

Coach Dodgen’s remarkable 38-year coaching career stands as a testament to his dedication, leadership, and influence on student-athletes at the high school and college levels. With a career that spans multiple schools and sports, he has had an enduring impact on both the athletic programs and the communities he served. His legacy as a basketball coach, athletic director, and mentor has made him one of the most respected figures in Tennessee high school athletics.

A standout athlete in his own right, Coach Dodgen played at Tennessee Wesleyan, where his talent on the court helped propel him into the spotlight as both a player and coach. His achievements were honored with inductions into multiple halls of fame, including the Tennessee Wesleyan Hall of Fame (as both player and coach), Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Hall of Fame (as a player), Farragut High School Hall of Fame (as a coach and administrator), and the KIL Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Coach Dodgen’s coaching journey took him to several schools, where he coached basketball and girls’ softball. Starting at McMinn County High School, then moving on to Gatlinburg Pittman High School, and eventually spending the majority of his career at Farragut High School, he left an unforgettable impact on each place that he served. As a basketball coach, his overall record of 655 wins and 309 losses speaks to his consistency and excellence. At Farragut, where he spent the bulk of his coaching tenure, he compiled an impressive 308 career wins, including a trip to the state tournament in 1982 and multiple region and district championships.

In 2010, Coach Dodgen transitioned into the role of Athletic Director at Farragut High School, where he has overseen the growth and success of the school’s athletic programs. Under his leadership, Farragut has won 13 state championships across various sports. His leadership has been instrumental in creating a culture of excellence, and Farragut High School’s success on the state level is a direct result of his vision and dedication to student-athletes.

Pat Simpson, Coach

A legendary figure in the world of high school athletics, Coach Pat Simpson has left an enduring legacy through his exceptional contributions as a wrestler, coach, and mentor. A proud graduate of Father Ryan High School, Class of 1974, Coach Simpson was a key member of Father Ryan’s State Champion wrestling teams in 1971 (freshman year) and 1974 (senior year). His excellence on the mat continued at the collegiate level, where he became a trailblazer for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). He won the NCAA Regional Championship in 1979—making history as the only MTSU wrestler to claim a regional title—and became the first Blue Raider to compete in the NCAA Championships, a remarkable achievement that would set the tone for his future as a coach.

In 1979, Coach Simpson returned to his alma mater, Father Ryan, where he would dedicate himself to building a powerhouse wrestling program that has since earned legendary status. As the head wrestling coach at Father Ryan from 1979 to the present, Coach Simpson has led the team to 22 State Championships—12 in traditional wrestling and 10 in duals. Under his leadership, Father Ryan has become one of the most successful wrestling programs in the state, with 63 individual state champions who have collectively won an astounding 93 state titles.

In addition to his success on the mat, Coach Simpson has been a pillar of leadership in the athletic department. His coaching excellence extends beyond wrestling; he served as the head softball coach at Father Ryan from 1987 to 1997, leading the team to its first state championship in 1995 and a runner-up finish in 1996. Over his 11 years at the helm of the softball program, he accumulated more than 190 wins and built a foundation of excellence in multiple sports at Father Ryan.

In 2006, Coach Simpson was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his “Lifetime Service to Wrestling,” a fitting honor for a coach whose contributions have shaped the careers of countless athletes. He was also named National Prep Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on two occasions, in 2016 and 2023, an extraordinary achievement that highlights his sustained excellence in coaching.

Coach Simpson was inducted into the Middle Tennessee State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, becoming the first wrestler to earn this prestigious honor. This recognition places him alongside some of the greatest athletes in MTSU history, including his former teacher, Boots Donnelly (Father Ryan Class of 1961).

Jim Fox, Official

Jim Fox has a remarkable 40-year career as a TSSAA official. Starting in 1981, Mr. Fox’s dedication to officiating spanned four decades, earning him a reputation as one of the most respected and revered officials in the state. Throughout his tenure, he officiated an impressive 11 state championships/tournaments across three sports—seven in baseball, two in basketball, and two in football.

One of Mr. Fox’s crowning achievements came in 1993, when he completed the rare and coveted trifecta of working state tournaments in basketball, baseball, and football all within the same calendar year. This extraordinary feat is a testament to his versatility and commitment to officiating at the highest levels across multiple sports. Throughout his career, he also worked numerous playoff games, including five semifinal games in football, earning him the trust and admiration of his colleagues, coaches, and supervisors alike.

In addition to his high school officiating career, Mr. Fox spent 28 years officiating collegiate basketball at the NAIA, JUCO, and Division III levels. Over those years, he officiated hundreds of games, as well as numerous tournaments and championships, further cementing his legacy as one of the premier officials in the state.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Fox’s dedication to his craft and his community was recognized by numerous organizations. He was inducted into the Knoxville Football Officiating Association Hall of Fame in 2021 and received the Knoxville Quarterback Club High School Official of the Year award in 1993. In the same year, he was honored with the TSSAA Distinguished Service Award as an official, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the field of officiating.

Thomas Frierson, Official

With a remarkable 50-year career as a TSSAA official, Thomas Frierson has established himself as one of the most respected and dedicated officials in Tennessee high school sports. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has officiated in multiple sports, including baseball, basketball, football, softball, and volleyball, and continues to contribute to the world of officiating today by working in softball, football, and volleyball.

His passion for the sport and dedication to excellence is evident in his work as a TSSAA Basketball Supervisor and Assigning Officer (2022-Present), where he oversees more than 1,000 games a season.

He has also taken on the responsibility of training and preparing officials for success, conducting biannual TSSAA Play-Day training sessions and an annual TSSAA Officials Training Camp, where he helps refine the skills of both veteran and rookie officials. His leadership in these areas has made him a trusted and invaluable figure within the officiating community.

He has been named the TSSAA’s A. F. Bridges “Official of the Year” in 2000, 2006, and 2012, recognizing his exceptional work on the field and his commitment to the integrity of high school sports. He has officiated over 1,200 basketball games throughout his career, including numerous appearances at the TSSAA Basketball State Tournament. He was selected to work the TSSAA Basketball State Finals on four occasions, a testament to his ability to handle the pressure and responsibility of officiating the state’s biggest games. Additionally, his work in postseason basketball includes 38 appearances in sectional and substate games.

Mr. Frierson has also served as a TSSAA postseason football official, 5 years of service in postseason softball, and 2 years of service in postseason volleyball, where he has consistently demonstrated his versatility and commitment to officiating across multiple sports.

As a member of multiple officiating associations, including the Columbia/Lawrenceburg Basketball Association, South Central Basketball Association, Columbia Football Association, Central Football Association, Midwest Volleyball Association, and Columbia Softball Association, Mr. Frierson has been an integral part of the officiating network in Tennessee. His broad involvement with these organizations has further solidified his legacy as one of the most influential officials in the state.

Chip Walters, Contributor

For over 45 years, Chip Walters has been a defining voice across Middle Tennessee, leaving an unforgettable mark on the region’s sports broadcasting landscape. His career, highlighted by dedication, passion, and versatility, spans numerous sports, events, and communities, making him one of the most respected figures in Tennessee media.

The 2024-25 season marks a significant milestone in Walters’ career—his 33rd year broadcasting for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and his 16th year as the “Voice of the Blue Raiders.” Walters’ journey with MTSU athletics began in 1991, when he first joined the university’s broadcasting team as a football color analyst. After six years in this role, Walters transitioned to the play-by-play booth in 2009, where he has been the voice of both MTSU football and men’s basketball ever since.

Beyond his play-by-play duties, Walters has taken on a variety of other roles that have made him an integral part of the MTSU and Middle Tennessee community. He hosts the Derek Mason and Nick McDevitt radio shows, serves as emcee for numerous Blue Raider events, and hosts The Roundtable, a weekly radio show on Murfreesboro’s WGNS that has become a local staple.

A microphone veteran with more than 40 years of experience, Walters’ influence extends far beyond MTSU. As a student at MTSU, Walters began his career calling local high school games in the area, a passion that would carry him into his professional career. He served as the public address announcer for the TSSAA Blue Cross Bowl and the Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments, and more recently, he has been a play-by-play announcer for the TSSAA Network and NFHS Network broadcasts of state championship events in football, basketball, and baseball. Walters has also emceed numerous TSSAA events, including the prestigious Mr. and Miss Basketball awards ceremony. Chip has also served as a host on the TSSAA Spring Fling HQ broadcast, a role he has held since its inception.

Before joining MTSU, Walters got his start in broadcasting at WKRM/WKOM in his hometown of Columbia, Tennessee, where he called football and basketball games for Columbia Central High School while still a student. Walters honed his skills further during his time at MTSU, calling games for Shelbyville Central on WHAL-AM and for Murfreesboro-area high schools on WGNS. After college, Walters spent five years with the Vanderbilt University football and basketball broadcast team, further developing his craft before returning to Middle Tennessee to serve his community and the TSSAA in such an impactful way.

