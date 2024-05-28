Eggs Up Grill Opens in Murfreesboro

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, started serving the most important meal of the day today at its second restaurant in the greater Nashville area in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Located at 5241 Veterans Parkway off 840 in the Westlawn Publix Shopping Center, the restaurant is the second of 10 planned locations for Franchise Partners Dr. Ron and Amy Fausnaught. The couple also own an Eggs Up Grill in Hermitage, Tenn. Operations Manager Josh Robertson oversees both locations.

The Fausnaught family owns two Crumbl franchises in Hendersonville and Murfreesboro, Tenn. Dr. Fausnaught, a chiropractor of 31 years, recently retired from private practice to devote his energy to Eggs Up Grill. The couple also raised five children in Murfreesboro and all of them graduated from Riverdale High School.

“We introduced Middle Tennessee to Eggs Up Grill through our Hermitage restaurant, and now, expanding in The Boro where we raised our children really feels like coming home,” said Amy Fausnaught. “The community is very excited to have a great breakfast, brunch and lunch spot in this new and growing area of Murfreesboro. We are open for business and look forward to serving our neighbors.”

With indoor seating for 120, the 3,600 square-foot restaurant is designed to make guests feel at home in a light, bright and cheery atmosphere. The Murfreesboro restaurant serves guests seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available.

Eggs Up Grill serves its full menu open to close. Signature menu items include the founder’s recipe corned beef hash with potatoes, onions and special spices, as well as made-to-order omelets, breakfast burritos, buttery, grilled blueberry muffins, classic breakfast dishes, croissant-style donuts and lunch selections including burgers, melts, salads and more. Eggs Up Grill also caters events big or small, with a menu featuring breakfast favorites like eggs, grits, home fries, biscuits and gravy and muffins. Salads and sandwiches are available for catered lunch.

With locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Mississippi, Eggs Up Grill offers a rewarding experience for guests and franchise partners alike. The Brand is known for its uniquely friendly service, great tasting products and compelling value. There are more than 100 Eggs Up Grills under development or committed to open over the next decade. Eggs Up Grill is quickly becoming the largest franchised, full-service better breakfast concept in the U.S. marketplace.

The restaurant is hiring all positions. Those interested can apply here. For more information, follow Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro on Facebook and @EUGNashville on Instagram.

