Eggs Up Grill Introduces New Limited-Time Only Menu

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly expanding breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, is launching its newest limited time only (LTO) offering for summertime. The promotional menu includes the return of guest favorites like craveable Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes and the Southwest Chicken Salad, while also introducing new sweet and savory items such as Strawberries & Cream Croissant-Style Donuts and a BLT+ E. Guests are invited to take a break from the heat and enjoy the new and refreshing Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa. The menu is available now through August 4, 2024.

The Strawberries & Cream Donuts are fluffy, croissant-style donuts filled with house-made vanilla custard and fresh strawberries. The BLT+E is served on Tuscan toast and includes crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, topped with a farm fresh, hand-cracked egg cooked to perfection. Back by popular demand are the Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes, which include three fluffy pancakes filled with cheesecake bites and layered with house-made vanilla custard, topped with fresh strawberries. The Southwest Chicken Salad features slices of grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, avocados, pepper jack cheese and finished with a citrus chili lime crema dressing. Guests can cool down with a Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa, made with strawberry puree, lemonade and sparkling wine.

With locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Mississippi, Eggs Up Grill offers a rewarding experience for guests and franchise partners alike.

About Eggs Up Grill:Founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., Eggs Up Grill has been serving smiles for more than 25 years. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs and juicy burgers on the griddle, and warm, attentive service make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a full menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch from open to close. Eggs Up Grill’s business model creates smiles for our Franchise Partners as well. Ranked as the No. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® three years in a row, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth and is seeking both experienced and first-time franchise partners. The Brand has 79 locations in operation, with more than 100 under development or committed to open this decade. For more information, visit eggsupgrillfranchise.com.

Source: Eggs Up Grill

