Rutherford County’s Haley Road Recycling Center will begin accepting all major credit cards for electronic scrap drop-off on November 1, 2021.

“Electronic scrap” is defined as any electronic with an electric cord or battery operated. These items can be taken to the Haley Road Recycling Center at 1140 Haley Road, Murfreesboro Monday-Thursday and Saturday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A fee of 33 cents per pound (total pounds if more than one item) and $2.00 transaction fee for credit card payment will be assessed for disposal.

“If someone brings in one item weighing less than one pound, there will be no charge for that,” said Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen, giving the example of an old cell phone.

Currently, residents must pay with cash or check and therefore, have been paying a flat rate for electronic items brought to the center.

Nolen also mentioned that the center only accepts residential items, but this does not include large appliances.

For more information, please visit: http://solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov/electronic-waste.html.