EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Rutherford County

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Rutherford and Bedford counties during Saturday’s storms.

A storm damage survey team found that the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 95 mph, a width of 300 yards, and a path length of 4.5 miles between US 41A and US 231.

The storm caused downed trees, structural damage, and power outages in some areas as emergency crews worked to clear debris and restore services.

Officials say the assessment is preliminary, and additional surveys are still underway to evaluate the full extent of the damage.

