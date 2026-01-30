Friday, January 30, 2026
Edley’s Offering Free Pork Sandwiches to Those Without Power

Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of Edley\\’s

As Middle Tennessee recovers from the winter storm, many are still without power. One local restaurant is stepping up to help its neighbor.

Will Newman, founder of Edley’s, posted a video on social media, saying the effort is about taking care of neighbors during a tough time. As crews work long hours in freezing conditions to restore power, Edley’s is opening its doors to provide a hot pork sandwich and a show of appreciation. For families dealing with home outages, the gesture offers comfort and a reminder that community support can make a difficult situation feel a little lighter.

The free sandwich is available at any Edley’s location that has power. Find all of the locations here. 

