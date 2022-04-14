Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]

1 New Vision Baptist 1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro (Battlefield Campus)

5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro (Buchanan Campus) Battlefield Campus: Maundy Thursday, April 14 | 6:15 pm

Good Friday, April 15 | 12:00 pm Outdoor Service

Saturday, April 16 | 4:30 PM & 6:00 PM

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00 (Outside at Town Square), 8:20 AM, 9:40 AM, 11:00 AM In-Person & Online Buchanan Campus: Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 AM & 10:30 AM Online:

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 8:20 AM, 9:40 AM, 11:00 AM Watch Online Here 2 World Outreach 1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm (indoor/outdoor seating, food trucks/activities)

Saturday, April 16 | 6pm (indoor/outdoor seating, food trucks/activities)

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:30am In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here 3 Northside Baptist Church 655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm (Communion Service)

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 8:30am & 10:00am 4 Crossway Baptist 4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:15am & 10:30am In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here 5 Advent Lutheran Church 1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro Maundy Thursday, April 14 | 12:00pm & 7:00pm

Good Friday, April 15 | 12:00pm & 7:00pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 am, 8:45 am, 10:45 am In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here 6 St Rose of Lima 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro Good Friday, April 15 | Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Eglish) & 7:00pm (Español)

Holy Saturday, April 16 | Easter Vigil Mass at 8:00pm

Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00am, 8:30am, 11:00am, 3:00pm (Español), 5:00pm 7 Lifepoint 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna (Smyrna Campus)

5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna (Stewarts Creek Campus)

307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro (Riverdale Campus) *Registration required* Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:00 AM- Sunrise Service (Family style-No KidPoint), 7:30 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM Watch Online Here 8 St Luke Catholic Church 10682 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna Holy Thursday, April 14 | Mass at 6:00 pm (English) & 7:30 pm (Spanish)

Good Friday, April 15 | 11:00 am Outdoor Stations (Spanish), 1:30pm Good Friday

Liturgy (Spanish), 3:00 pm Divine Mercy Novena Begins (Bilingual), 6:00 pm Good

Friday Liturgy & Confessions ( English), 7:00 pm Good Friday Communion Service (Bilingual)

Saturday, April 16 | 12:00 Noon Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Vigil Mass at 4:15 pm (Bilingual)

Easter Sunday, April 17 | Mass at 8:00 am (English), 10:00 am (English), 12:00 pm

(Bilingual) In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here 9 Abiding Faith Lutheran 10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30am In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here 10 LaVergne First United Methodist 248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am In-Person & Online

Watch Online Here