Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]
1New Vision Baptist
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro (Battlefield Campus)
5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro (Buchanan Campus)
Battlefield Campus:
Maundy Thursday, April 14 | 6:15 pm
Good Friday, April 15 | 12:00 pm Outdoor Service
Saturday, April 16 | 4:30 PM & 6:00 PM
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00 (Outside at Town Square), 8:20 AM, 9:40 AM, 11:00 AM
In-Person & Online
Buchanan Campus:
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:00 AM & 10:30 AM
Online:
Saturday, April 16 | 4:30 PM & 6:00 PM
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 8:20 AM, 9:40 AM, 11:00 AM
Watch Online Here
2World Outreach
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm (indoor/outdoor seating, food trucks/activities)
Saturday, April 16 | 6pm (indoor/outdoor seating, food trucks/activities)
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:30am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
3Northside Baptist Church
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm (Communion Service)
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 8:30am & 10:00am
4Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 15 | 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 9:15am & 10:30am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
5Advent Lutheran Church
1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro
Maundy Thursday, April 14 | 12:00pm & 7:00pm
Good Friday, April 15 | 12:00pm & 7:00pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:30 am, 8:45 am, 10:45 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
6St Rose of Lima
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 15 | Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3:00pm (Eglish) & 7:00pm (Español)
Holy Saturday, April 16 | Easter Vigil Mass at 8:00pm
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 7:00am, 8:30am, 11:00am, 3:00pm (Español), 5:00pm
7Lifepoint
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna (Smyrna Campus)
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna (Stewarts Creek Campus)
307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro (Riverdale Campus)
*Registration required*
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 6:00 AM- Sunrise Service (Family style-No KidPoint), 7:30 AM, 9:00 AM, 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM
Watch Online Here
8St Luke Catholic Church
10682 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna
Holy Thursday, April 14 | Mass at 6:00 pm (English) & 7:30 pm (Spanish)
Good Friday, April 15 | 11:00 am Outdoor Stations (Spanish), 1:30pm Good Friday
Liturgy (Spanish), 3:00 pm Divine Mercy Novena Begins (Bilingual), 6:00 pm Good
Friday Liturgy & Confessions ( English), 7:00 pm Good Friday Communion Service (Bilingual)
Saturday, April 16 | 12:00 Noon Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Vigil Mass at 4:15 pm (Bilingual)
Easter Sunday, April 17 | Mass at 8:00 am (English), 10:00 am (English), 12:00 pm
(Bilingual)
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
9Abiding Faith Lutheran
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
10LaVergne First United Methodist
248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne
Easter Sunday, April 17 | 10:30 am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here