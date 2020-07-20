Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election has begun. Early voting runs now until August 1.
Early Voting Polling Locations
Rutherford County Election Office
1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro SportsCom
2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro
Rutherford County Election Commission Annex
426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro
Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors
311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro
Smyrna City Hall
315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna
Smyrna First Free Methodist Church
1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna
LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building
5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne
Hours
Monday – Friday
Election Commission Office
7:00 am – 7:00 pm
All Other Locations
10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturdays
All Locations
8:00 am – 12:00 pm
*If you do not know the districts in which you reside please visit this link: http://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/
All voters must present an ID containing the voter’s name and photograph when voting at the polls, whether voting early or on Election Day.
What IDs are acceptable?
Any of the following IDs MUST be used, even if expired:
- Tennessee driver license with your photo
- United States Passport
- Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security
- Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government
- United States Military photo ID
- Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo
What IDs are not acceptable?
College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.
Who is exempt?
- Voters who vote absentee by mail
- Voters who are residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facilityVoters who are hospitalized
- Voters with a religious objection to being photographed
- Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee
What if I registered by mail and am voting in my first election?
Federal law requires first time voters who register by mail to present one of the following:
A current photo identification with voter’s name and photo OR If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.