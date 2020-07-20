Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election has begun. Early voting runs now until August 1.

Early Voting Polling Locations

Rutherford County Election Office

1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro SportsCom

2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro

Rutherford County Election Commission Annex

426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors

311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro

Smyrna City Hall

315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna

Smyrna First Free Methodist Church

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building

5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne

Hours

Monday – Friday

Election Commission Office

7:00 am – 7:00 pm

All Other Locations

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturdays

All Locations

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

View sample ballots here.

*If you do not know the districts in which you reside please visit this link: http://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/

All voters must present an ID containing the voter’s name and photograph when voting at the polls, whether voting early or on Election Day.

What IDs are acceptable?

Any of the following IDs MUST be used, even if expired:

Tennessee driver license with your photo

United States Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

What IDs are not acceptable?

College student IDs and photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are NOT acceptable. This includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards, and photo IDs issued by other states.

Who is exempt?

Voters who vote absentee by mail

Voters who are residents of a licensed nursing home or assisted living center and who vote at the facilityVoters who are hospitalized

Voters with a religious objection to being photographed

Voters who are indigent and unable to obtain a photo ID without paying a fee

What if I registered by mail and am voting in my first election?

Federal law requires first time voters who register by mail to present one of the following:

A current photo identification with voter’s name and photo OR If the photo identification is expired, the voter must also present one of the following: a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows the voter’s name and address.