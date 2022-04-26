Early voting is underway for Rutherford County’s primary elections. The last day to participate in early voting is Thursday, April 28th. Election Day is May 3, 2022.

Any registered voter can partake at their nearest polling location from 10 AM to 6 PM. The Rutherford County Election Office, 1 South Public Square, Murfreesboro is open from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Positions being voted for are Mayor, Sheriff, and County Commissioner among others. You can view the full ballots here.

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First-time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, click here.