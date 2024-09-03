Early Morning Crash Closes I-40 Near Downtown Nashville

September 3, 2024 – Lanes on Interstate 40 have closed due to a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 and eastbound of I-24 at mile marker 211 near downtown Nashville. Two left westbound lanes of I-40 are currently closed.

According to TDOT, a vehicle overturned around 3am and caused injuries.

Check SmartWay at smartway.tn.gov for updates before heading out on your morning commute.

